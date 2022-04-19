Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie and other famous friends who have stood the test of time

In the 2000s, many celebrities have been at the height of their careers and, despite various problems they had, they stood the test of time. Today they remain more valid than ever, as is the case with kim kardashianNicole Richie and Paris Hiltonall famous who have millions of followers on social networks and icons of American entertainment.

Kim Kardashian, 41 years old

Kimberly NoelKardashian He was born into an elite family and always moved in a circle of wealthy people. She began her media career in the early 2000s when she was out partying with her friend. Paris Hilton and also appeared multiple times on the reality show The Simple Life (2003-2007), which starred Hilton and nicole richie.

After the pornographic video he made with his then-partner Ray-J, kim kardashian He began to stand out in entertainment and in 2007 he premiered the reality show with his family Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which continues to this day. The socialite has more than 300 million followers on Instagram and is not only one of the most successful businesswomen, but according to Forbes She is a billionaire as of April 2021.

Paris Hilton, 41 years old

Paris Whitney Hilton She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and is considered a “celebutante”, a term given to people who are famous for the wealth they inherited and not for their talent or work. She starred on reality television The Simple Life along with his partner and childhood best friend nicole richie.

He had many legal problems mainly for driving while intoxicated, for which he went to prison in 2007, over the years he remained in force for his scandals. She is passionate about music, to the point that she became a DJ. On November 11, 2021, she married Carter Reum in Bel-Air. and for the occasion she chose an Oscar de la Renta dress.

Nicole Richie, 40 years old

nicole richie was adopted by the singer Lionel Richie and his wife at the time, Brenda Harvey, but she always knew who her biological parents were. Her arrival on television was with the reality show The Simple Life and in the beginning she was criticized for her extreme thinness and her repeated drug abuse that led to her being admitted to a rehabilitation center.

In 2010, she married her current partner, singer Joel Madden, with whom she has two children.. In recent years, nicole richie focused on charity and the environment, has a foundation called The Richie Madden Children’s to help the little ones.

Lindsay Lohan, 35 years old

The actress Lindsay DeeLohan She began her career modeling for Ford Models as a child and her first success as an actress was in 1998 with the film Twins game. From then on she became a highly valued artist in Hollywood, but she did not know how to handle the strong exposure and fame which led to serious problems with alcohol and drugs.

The New Yorker moved away from Hollywood a long time ago and in recent years she has been seen traveling the world with different projects. Since 2016, she has founded numerous nightclubs and resorts in Greece and has been engaged to businessman Bader Shammas since last year.

