Kim Kardashian has created the most comfortable and aesthetic bra that you will want now

Speaking of the ‘braless trend‘-the movement to abolish the use of bras that has found more and more consensus with the pandemic, a choice accompanied by the discovery of dressing without sacrificing the comfort– we found (finally) a bra that actually made us forget about wearing one and yes, it does kim kardashian.

The Kardashians return in a new series.Courtesy of Hulu.

You know that nagging feeling when you’re eating and the ring starts to press against your body or when you come home at the end of the day and the first thing you do is take it off? Sure, a feeling of complete freedom that makes us feel better after work: well, skims bra It tries to make us forget that we are wearing this undergarment.

It’s all thanks to kim kardashian already your new lingerie line: you should know that since its launch in 2019, SKIMS has revolutionized the shapewear industry with a wide selection of shaping products that carry the message body positive. The brand celebrates the female body, moving from the former Victoria’s Secret angels -Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks are some of the stars of the new campaign- to the most generous curves (very Kardashian, of course).

We wonder how it is possible that a single bra adapts to all bodies: we know that trying on the bra is very important to find the right size. superstar and businesswoman kim kardashian has won the bet because his collection is not only made up of bralettesthe triangular cup model suitable for those with small breasts, but has designed the Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra, a bra without rims really suitable for all.