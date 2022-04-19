Kim Kardashian confesses which sister is given to stealing her clothes

Growing up surrounded by siblings has many advantages, especially when it comes to having fun at home, but also small inconveniences… especially during adolescence. The eternal scuffle in which cabinets look jumbled It is a timeless classic that, to everyone’s surprise, also occurs in the wealthiest families. Without going any further, the discussions about who has taken someone’s clothes without permission also seem to have happened in the kardashian clan. This is how Kim recently told it during an interview with the medium ‘E! News’.

When the journalist, talking about clothes and garments, approaches her with the question “who is the most possessive sister with her wardrobe?”, the businesswoman replied that “They were all quite relaxed in that sense, but none of them lend clothes”. A statement that is not surprising at all if we take into account the antagonistic styles that each of them champions. We can’t imagine Kendall wearing a Khloé look or Kylie wearing a rocker Kourtney outfit. The fact is that, when this unheard-of exchange happens, there is someone who is absent-minded and tends not to repay what was borrowed.

And the sister with the longest hands is… Kylie Jenner! Getty Images

Which sister is the ‘clothes stealer’?

However, KimKa assures during the talk that, although their belongings are not left, if it is Kylie Jenner the one he picks up, they may never see the garment again. In that case, she says that the easiest thing is to “just show up at his house and take what he has taken from him.” Honestly, I think we have never felt more identified with a Kardashian.

That yes, in the unavoidable appointment for which they would not leave clothes seems to be the Coachella festival, a massive event that took place last weekend in Indio, California. Proof of this is the recent compilation of ‘looks’ that Stormi’s mother —and a second child whose name we still don’t know— recently shared on her Instagram account. Need inspiration for the upcoming summer festivals? Take a look at it and attend in true Kylie style. You’re welcome, my friend.

