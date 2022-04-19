Kim Kardashian called Kanye West after her son saw her sex tape

kim kardashian has revealed that he called crying to kanye-west when he learned that their five-year-old son, Saint, had stumbled across an ad for “unseen footage” of his infamous sex tape with his ex, Ray J.

as reported Los Angeles Times and Daily Mail, the first episode of the brand new Hulu and Disney Plus series The Kardashians shows the most personal moment of Kim’s life, after Saint saw the announcement on Roblox while playing a game at a family gathering. She runs to her mother to show her her ad. Later in the episode, a distraught Kim is seen calling her attorney as Kris Jenner, Kourtney, and Khloé gather around her.

Twitter Kim Kardashian

Kim told her attorney, Martin Singer, via Los Angeles Times: “I’m going to sue for nominal damages. The message is more important than dollars right now.”

“I don’t want it copied. I have four fucking kids. I can’t go through this again. This was like 20 years ago. I’m not going through this again. I know the right lawyers this time. I know exactly what to do this time.” …. I have all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn them all to the f*cking ground.”

Getty

Kim added, however, that she is “99.9% sure” that no further footage of the sex tape exists.

Later in the episode, Kim is seen calling her ex Kanye West, who she divorced earlier this year, saying, “I almost died when Saint thought it was funny“, adding that he would have “died inside” if Saint had been “a little older and old enough to read.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four children: daughter North (8), son Saint (6), daughter Chicago (4), and son Psalm (2).

The Kardashians is available on Disney Plus.

Article originally as Glamor UK, glamourmagazine.co.uk, adapted by Paola Juárez.