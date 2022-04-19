Kim Kardashian and the most original Balenciaga sweater

Kim Kardashian and Rosalía, united by Balenciaga

Kim Kardashian’s dubious abs

who says that kim kardashian not take risks with your looks street style is that he has not seen the last one with which he has impacted and fallen in love in equal parts. Her fans went crazy when a day after the world premiere of the kardashiansKim Kardashian went out to eat in Wooden Hills (California) with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

A date for which Kim bet on a Balenciaga total look with which it was impossible to go unnoticed. The styling consisted of a sweater in red, yellow, orange and black with some flamesa red leather skirt style wrap and ones leggings infinity boots. Not to mention its accessories. But let’s see first outfits.

Many of his followers on Twitter were launched to compare this look with that of a superheroine comparing her with one of the members of The Incredibles. But if the garments are a fantasy, their accessories, also from Balenciaga, were not far behind. The sunglasses and the bag with hair are the most risky that we have seen in recent months in the street style, especially considering the summer temperatures in California. But Kim Kardashian dares with everything.

Always surrounded by controversy

It was just a few days ago when the haters Kim Kardashian accused of retouching her abs to make them look much more toned.

While some speculated about possible weight loss, others pointed to digital retouching could be responsible for a waist and legs more marked and stylized than usual.

Controversies aside, the new reality show of the Kardashian family has been received by his followers with great praise. However, specialized critics do not think the same. Some headers like Variety Y dead line They’re afraid that the kardashians does not contribute anything new to the audiovisual panorama and is a simple continuation of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. We will have to wait for new episodes because we already know that the Kardashians always have an ace up their sleeve and this could be the live birth of the second son of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Time to time.

