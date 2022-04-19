Keys and Easter Eggs from the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer: hidden characters, nods to the comic and more

Some of us were already afraid that we weren’t going to see the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ until the post-credits scene of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. Taika Waititi’s movie was still set to hit theaters on July 8 and we didn’t have a single photo. We were already ready to believe that the film team was sending us clues, which later were not fulfilled. But finally, Last Monday the first preview of the fourth solo adventure of the Asgardian played by Chris Hemsworth was released. And what a bomb.

The keys to the trailer for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

one In family? The trailer opens with a montage of Thor running through the woods as we watch him grow up like Simba in ‘The Lion King’. There are those who believe that the child version of Thor is one of the children of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, which would be a very nice wink. We also see a teenage Thor with a look that drinks from the most classic comics of the god of thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera two Farewell to Fat Thor On his way to “discover who he is”, Thor returns to the gym to regain the hypermuscular physique that characterized him before ‘Avengers: Endgame’. “Fat Thor” caused quite a bit of controversy at the time for using the character’s weight as a humorous device related to depression. Others hoped that Thor would maintain the physique of “Endgame” a little more to break with the image that a superhero can only be thin or be a copy of Michelangelo’s David. Taika Waititi has wanted, at least, to show on screen how the Asgardian recovers the Marvel diet in a cave that looks like something out of a pirate movie or ‘The Goonies’ (and it won’t be the only buccaneer wink in the trailer). Bonus points: look out for the cap with the classic Avengers logo. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 3 Asgardians of the Galaxy As we knew, the Guardians of the Galaxy are part of the fourth Thor movie, although we don’t know how much. The trailer lets us see them a couple of times, everyone except Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), which is logical because at the end of ‘Endgame’ we see Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) preparing his search, with Thor as another member of the crew of the Milano. Later in the trailer, Waititi gives the Thor and Star-Lord shippers a moment where the Asgardian gawks at him. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 4 Who is missing there? We are already more than used to seeing how Marvel Studios deceives us by modifying scenes in the trailer to hide some surprise. In this shot where we see Thor (wearing his new rock look) and Korg (Taika Watiti) we feel that the composition of the image is very strange. Shouldn’t there be someone left? There probably is. Mighty Thor? Or maybe someone Olympian? Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 6 First look at Zeus Speaking of thunder, right after we see Thor use Stormbreaker to travel to Olympus, the realm where the beings that the Greeks considered their gods live. Russell Crowe plays Zeus, and we get a brief glimpse where we don’t get to see his face but we do get to wield his mighty thunder. He’s going to need it when Gorr, the godslayer (Christian Bale), who we didn’t get to see in the trailer, makes an appearance. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 7 comic book trace One of the most talked about scenes in the trailer is the one where Thor and Korg look at the corpse of Falligar the Behemoth, a god who was likely the victim of Gorr, the godslayer. This shot is traced to a vignette from ‘Thor: God of Thunder’ (2012), a comic signed by Jason Aaron and Esad Ribic. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 8 The Mayor of New Asgard The only moment in the trailer starring Tessa Thompson shows us Valkyrie dressed in a suit and looking bored. A warrior is not made to heat a chair in an office. Luckily, in the trailer we get to see her several times teaming up with Thor, Mighty Thor and Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera 9 mighty thor When it seemed that Jane Foster’s big debut as Mighty Thor was going to be saved, right after the title of the film we see a hand grab a fragmented Mjlonir. And finally we see Natalie Portman wearing the helmet, and the biceps, of the new chosen by the Asgardian hammer. We perfectly understand Thor’s face. Mighty Thor was introduced in the comics in 2014, and has been a part of important moments in comics such as the Secret Wars. He also made it into the Avengers team. Hopefully Portman’s grueling training wasn’t just for this installment and we see Jane prove that she’s no damsel in distress. Thor: Love and Thunder at eCartelera

With ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ by Guns N’ Roses as the soundtrack, we were finally reunited with Thor, Valkyrie, Borg, the Guardians of the Galaxy and yes, with Jane Foster finally wielding Mjolnir as Mighty Thor. As the trailer has a lot of information, and we have waited a long time to have something official about the movie, we are going to break down the main details that we have seen in this minute and a half of love and thunder.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is coming to theaters July 8th.