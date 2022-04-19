Kevin Feige and his particular tribute to Iron Man in his office

Kevin Feig is one of the most important and prominent producers in today’s celluloid industry. Since 2008, with the first Iron Man, he has created an extensive saga of feature films that has even expanded into the serial format for television. And although Marvel Studios has grown a lot and there are tons of movies with characters to bore, Feige has a special affection for Iron Man. Or so, at least, is what his office implies, which has been shared by asad ayazDisney’s chief marketing officer.

“ “Kevin Feige’s amazing office on this momentous launch day for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder campaign.”

It is clear that Feige has a particular admiration for this character, but we believe that because, basically, it was the start of the entire Marvel Studios project. From the hand of Jon Favreau, it began with a solo feature film by Tony Stark in which the existence of a group called Avengers would also be dropped. Back then, it must be said, it was going faster than now when it comes to the presentation of characters or events. Robert Downey Jr. always be present in the office or office of Kevin Feige. Be one way or another.

And what is to come in theaters

The following Marvel Studios movie stops will be Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (premiere on May 6) and Thor: Love and Thunder (premiere on July 8). Films that, of course, will mark the future of what remains of the phasesince the first will delve deeper into the multiverse, and the second will introduce more characters (such as Natalie Portman’s Thor) and serve as an introduction to the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 from James Gunn.

