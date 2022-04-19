Kendrick Lamar: “Mr Morale & Big Steppers” will be released on May 13th

Five years after the last album, Kendrick Lamar has made it known through social media that his new project will be released on May 13th.

In response to a tweet from a fan last February, which wrote “Kendrick is officially retired”, the rapper replied last night, April 18. The answer was a simple link to his site. Here, you will find a statement headed by pgLang, a company founded by K.Dot, which reveals the title and release date of the new album. The page, which seems almost scanned, also reads “all information regarding this issue will come only from this source”.

It was suspected that a Kendrick Lamar album was close to release. The rapper had in fact recently announced a series of international dates, including the Italian one on June 23 at the Milan Summer Festival. But, now that the project has a name, Mr. Morale & Big Steppers, and a release date, everything is much more concrete. Especially considering that in recent years there have been rumors of an imminent release several times, then never occurred.

The last time Kendrick Lamar’s single signature was on an album, it was DAMN5 years ago. The Compton rapper, after writing his masterpiece To Pimp A Butterflyhad found global recognition, winning two Grammys, “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album of the Year”, and the Pulitzer Prize for music. After that, Kendrick began to be less and less present on the scene. Sure the soundtrack for the film Black Phanter has found much success, as has almost everything that K.Dot touches. And the same goes for the feat in songs by others, the latest on cousin Baby Keem’s debut album. But the fact remains that it is a long time that we have not found a work curated and thought from beginning to end by Kendrick Lamar, today considered one of the most important artistic talents of our generation.