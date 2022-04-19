Kendall Jenner’s REAL Lips Revealed in Rare Raw Photos as Model Accused of Using Fillers Like Sister Kylie

KENDALL Jenner’s real lips have been revealed in new, unedited photos after she was accused of getting lip fillers.

The 26-year-old model seemed a far cry from her heavily leaked social media snaps when she was photographed arriving at a Revolve party at the weekend.

Kendall’s already full lips looked as if they had been exaggeratedly outlined on the upper lip in the photos.

She joined her sister Kim at the party in Palm Springs, wearing a white crop top and low-rise pants.

The unedited photos made their way to Reddit, where Kardashian fans criticized Kendall for lining her lips and wearing too much makeup.

One wrote: “I don’t know who needs to hear this but: having naturally thin lips looks so much better than THIS.”

Another added: “I’m amazed how they don’t realize that the makeup they do for their highly edited photo shoots and Instagram posts will look terrible in natural light.

“The sad thing is that they are all so beautiful! This is so unnecessary.”

A third posted: “An unfortunate case of bad lip liner.”

In February, Kendall was accused of getting lip fillers like her sister Kylie, 24.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum drew attention to her pout when she was photographed at the Super Bowl this year with her lips looking bigger than ever.

The photo hit Reddit, and people didn’t go easy on the supermodel.

“I personally think Kendall looked much better with her old lips,” one Redditor said.

Last week, Kendall and Kylie were accused of “going overboard with lip fillers” when they appeared together on TikTok.

The sisters made matching full pouts when they lip-synced to the Mariah Carey song Always Be My Baby in the clip.

In 2017, Kendall shut down plastic surgery speculation after fans claimed she had lip work.

Kendall said in a blog post titled Most Disturbing Rumor: “I was like, ‘This is CRAZY!’

“I didn’t even address it at the time because if I do, people are going to say, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself, she must be guilty.'”

He added in an Instagram Live: “As a model, why would they reconstruct my face? It doesn’t even make sense.”

SURGERY SPECULATION

However, in October 2021, Kendall was seen leaving a plastic surgeon’s office wearing a full face mask.

Last month, Kendall also faced speculation that she had breast surgery.

The reality star was photographed with a fuller chest than usual while on her way to visit 818 Tequila’s bar at REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles.

Fans said she looked like she had a very “natural” breast augmentation when she stepped out in a crop top and khaki skirt.

While the Hulu star has yet to address the boob job rumors, in 2019 she told The Telegraph, “My sisters are way curvier than me, they have boobs and I don’t have boobs.

“Growing up this little twig girl, I looked at my sisters and always thought, ‘Oh no, am I supposed to be sexier like them?'”

