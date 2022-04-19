Kendall Jenner wore one of the trending braid hairstyles for 2022

The last hairstyle from Kendall Jenner It has just transported us on a trip to the past. What is there not to love in the braids? Effective and versatile, it is true that it is a style that is familiar to us for being one of the first that we wore when we were girls, however, the beauty trends projected for this year propose that we include them again. One more demonstration of the influence of the 90s and 2000s in the middle of 2022.

In a post on Revolve’s Instagram account, the American model, Kendall Jennerappears in a monochrome set white, which consisted of loose hip pants and a top cropped sleeveless In the same light-hearted tenor, he complemented the styling with a pair of braids that parted two pigtails sleek. The increase in temperature announces that we are about to enter the time of year in which we will resort to effective pickups that make us look well groomed and avoid bad times due to the heat.

Kendall Jenner wears an ideal braid hairstyle for summer 2022

The spikey bunloose locks, mini braids and the finishes wet they announce the return of hairstyles that perhaps we had forgotten and part of the trunk of memories. A new generation of young people like Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez Y haley bieber has been in charge of reminding us both with his appearances on the red carpets and with his street style. The bohemian braids are a trend this spring.

When it comes to the braidsthe outfits that predominate are bohemians, like those two thin strands that we used to pick up where it started to decorate our face in a subtle finish, extremely thin. It’s about the baby bride that Britney Spears wore on multiple occasions with ironed zigzag blocks of hair, as did Christina Aguilera. However, this time, Kendall Jenner opted for a polished finish.

He drew a line down the middle on his new red hair and tied her hair up two high pigtails that are perfectly well licked. From there, divide into three to braid both strands in the usual way and voila!