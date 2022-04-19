Kendall Jenner and the two garments that the fashion experts are going to add to her wardrobe

The revivals are becoming more prevalent in today’s fashion. Not just the bags and the most iconic pieces of luxury brands are reinvented and return to the market, like Gucci’s Jackie or Dior’s Saddle, but an entire aesthetic can come back into fashion. This is what has happened with the 90’s style, which already has Bella Hadid or Kendall Jenner as champions, who has worn two garments that they are an infallible investment this season.

Kendall Jenner in green pants and a white t-shirtgtres

The model has not only surprised us once again with her new hair, but her look is an inspiration for the arrival of good weather. As we saw on the catwalks, tboth from Bottega Veneta and Prada, the white tank top has risen to a higher category, in true fashion. It is no longer a simple basic, but the key to solve any style. Kendall has combined hers with straight pants in green with a low waist, something that is creating a lot of controversy, but that we see more and more often.

Kendall Jenner walking around West Hollywood, Californiagtres

As for the accessories, which she always tends to bet on, the model also inspired by the 90s. With a mini bag with a thin shoulder strap, platform sandals, very typical of that time, and her classic vintage-style glasses, finishes off a license plate look.

How to recreate Kendall Jenner’s look

As we have already mentioned, you only need two key pieces of clothing and the right shoes to pull off a look worthy of spring and full of trends in the style of Kendall Jenner.

Zara straight pants

For sale at Zara (35.95 euros).

Benetton white t-shirt

For sale at Benetton (12.95 euros).

ASOS Platform Sandals

For sale at ASOS (42.70 euros, before 56.99 euros).

