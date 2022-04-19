Kate Winslet did not attend the premiere of “Titanic” for this reason | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY. – 24 years after the premiere of the successful film “titanica”, a doubt has resurfaced that has led to the protagonist of the film being a trend once again, since recently, Kate Winslet revealed the reason why he did not attend the premiere of the film.

Kate Winsletwho played Rose DeWitt, revealed that he did not attend the great premiere of the film, because he was in mourning. His ex-partner Stephen Tredetwelve years older than her, and whom she met on the set of the British television series “Dark Season”, when the actress was 15 years old, and with whom she had a great friendship, she died in 1997 due to bone cancer.

people close to Winslet They revealed that the actress was heartbroken by the devastating news, and that, whenever they asked her about her attendance at the party, she simply answered: “I don’t want to go to a party, but say goodbye to the man I loved.”

In an interview with the magazine rolling stone In 1998, the actress revealed that she decided to stay in England to be by his side, “After my family, he was the most important person in my life,” she revealed.

Winslet spoke of the tragedy again some time later.

A year later, in 1999, Kate Winslet had an interview with Guardianwhere he revived the topic a bit and talked about the reason why he decided to stay home on the day of the premiere of “titanica”, where she remembered once again the departure of her ex-boyfriend.

I guess I was a little depressed about it. Someone with whom I had spent four and a half years of my life had just died. It was just that people would even consider, they would be having a conversation with me, saying things like, ‘Look, we understand, this must be a very difficult time,’ and then they would go on to say, ‘But no, do you think Stephen would have wanted it? actress.

Recently, the actress has stood out for her participation in the series “Mare of Easttown“, from HBOwhich has had a positive impact on the public, mostly due to the performance of the actress, even Internet users have classified it as “The Series of the Year”.