Kardashian Fans Accuse Kim, Kourtney, and Kris Jenner of ‘Staging’ Nasty Fight in New KUWTK Clip

KARDASHIAN fans have accused Kim, Kourtney and Kris Jenner of “arranging” a nasty fight in a new clip from KUWTK.

Fans online discussed the E! scene in which Kim criticized her sister as “the least interesting to watch”.

In the video, Kris, 66, stepped between Kim, 41, and Kourtney, 42, as the pair engaged in a war of words.

The SKIM mogul was trying to plan a photo shoot for the family’s Christmas card, but things turned sour when she accused her older sister of being adamant about timing.

Kris tried to get in the way with “be nice,” but Kim stormed off, “No one wants you on the fucking set, so get the fuck out of here, get the hell out of here, and get out.”

In a dramatic twist, Kourtney decided to leave the house as Kim continued, “I need Kourtney to not be so annoying with a stick up her ass as if she’s running this sh*t, because she doesn’t.”

He added the scathing comment: “She’s the least interesting to watch.”

However, looking back on the scene, many Kardashian fans were less convinced that what they saw was authentic.

One TikToker commented, “Everything was staged like everything else on her show.”

On YouTube, one user agreed: “Kourt is so down to earth and the most natural of this fake family.”

Another added: “You can tell the producer said ‘act like you care mom.’ That part was so staged.”

TWIN SISTERS

This fight over the scheduling of the photo shoot wasn’t the worst sibling fight in the show’s fourteen-year history.

On season 18 of KUWTK, things got rocky between the two older sisters when a vicious fist fight left Kim with nasty cuts.

Tensions flared after Kim again criticized the Poosh creator’s work ethic, accusing her of “not caring about things.”

Visibly offended, Kourtney then fired back: “I will literally f*ck you if you bring it up again. He shuts his mouth and don’t laugh like that, you look like a freak!”

After breaking up the fierce fight, exasperated sister Khloe, 37, revealed in a confessional: “We really don’t know where all this has come from. We know there has been friction recently, but I don’t think any of us knew it was that bad and heavy.

He concluded: “It’s really amazing that it’s gotten this far.”

NEW CHAPTER

While some fans still remember the E! days, many are now enjoying Hulu’s new show, The Kardashians.

On last week’s episode, the family didn’t get into a fight, but Khloe surprised her sisters and viewers alike with a very NSFW confession about her private parts.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her fiance, Travis Barker, made no secret of the cameras as they packed up their now-famous PDA.

However, Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, continued to appear on the family’s reality shows and expressed disappointment that he wasn’t invited to a barbecue.

Episode two of The Kardashians will be released on Hulu on April 21.

