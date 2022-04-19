Just like her mother: that’s how beautiful the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt is today

There is no doubt that Angelina Jolie is an American actress, model, philanthropist, voice actress, director, screenwriter, producer, and women’s rights activist who owns brilliant talent. Thanks to these great artistic gifts, she has participated in great films of Hollywood thus being one of the actresses most loved by the world public.

At 46 years of age, the protagonist of “Maleficent” It has a spectacular beauty that continues to garner daily followers from all over the world who do not stop praising the talented artist. She this time was no exception as she recently garnered everyone’s attention on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Eternals”.

This great popularity that it has is reflected in the social media where millions of followers react instantly with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments to any photo or message from her. This makes her one of the most famous personalities in the whole world. Also since August of last year Angeline an account was created Instagram so his fame grew much more in the network.

Precisely in said profile of the famous little camera network, the protagonist of “Tomb Raider” share images where you can see your daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. She is she took everyone’s glances since she is not only more beautiful every day but she also looks more and more like her mother Angelina Jolie.

Currently the daughter of Brad Pitt He is 15 years old and every time he appears in front of the cameras or accompanying his parents in various events, he captures everyone’s attention. It is that she has a perfect face and as time passes, her features are more identical to those of her mother.