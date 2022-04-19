Julia Roberts says goodbye to blonde and goes to the most rejuvenating hair color with a change of look that triumphs among the famous

Yes dear reader, if you are thinking of changing your look to

welcome spring as he deserves, you have to forget about the blond. We already know that, along with caramel tones, it is the color that everyone resorts to to illuminate the hair and, above all, to

add a rejuvenating touch. However, this spring there is one that has won the game: the

redhead and all its versions. The proof? The change of look of the daughter of Alejandro Sanz, that of Kendall Jenner and that of

Julia Roberts.

The actress has reappeared during the promotion of her latest film ‘Gaslit’ and has done so with an improved version of her image thanks to a change of look that the

copper as protagonist. Its about

darker ginger shade that is super fashionable or called

haircopper. And it is that, beyond being a trend, it is a tone that favors all of us, not only light skin like Roberts, since it adapts to all types of complexions as long as we play to give more or less intensity to the time to wear it. “The key is in

choose a shade that fits the characteristics of each person», says Felicitas Ordás of Felicitas Hair.

First was

Emma Stone and now it has been Julia Roberts who has shown how much she can favor a shade like this, to the point that she has managed to unseat the blonde. «

Coppers are shades that stand out and provide light beyond blondes. On darker hair and faces I like to use them in the form of highlights to revitalize the hair, especially at the end of summer, taking advantage of the tan. On the other hand, on blonder hair, I prefer to apply full coverage and achieve that enigmatic look”, comments Raquel Saiz, director of Salón Blue by Raquel Saiz.

In addition, the expert explains that this dark version that the actress has chosen is one of the most appropriate. “Coppers always attract attention, however,

this tonality achieves it without shrillness. The combination of tones that it carries make it perfect for almost all complexions.

Brightens the darkest and warms the palest. In addition, since it is not too light a tone, it is easily achieved », she assures.

Now, if like Julia, you want to add a reddish tone to your hair, but you don’t know how to do it, here are the tips of

Jean-Louis Davidwho have helped us to know which tone you need according to your skin type.