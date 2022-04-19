Julia Roberts reveals why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in 20 years

Julia Roberts, who was for years the undisputed queen of romantic comedy in Hollywood, has returned to the scene. Not with a love movie, but with a political intrigue series where she plays Martha Mitchell, the wife of President Richard Nixon’s loyal attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn), who was the first to voice the implication of Nixon at Watergate. The miniseries, called Gaslitpremieres this Sunday on Starzplay.

On the occasion of the presentation of the series, Julia Roberts has granted an interview to The New York Times Magazinein which he has revealed the reason for his “disappearance” from romantic cinema.

Julia Roberts at the premiere of ‘Gaslit’ last Monday in New York Peter Foley / EFE

The 54-year-old actress has clarified that she has never refused to star in a new love comedy like the famous beautiful woman that gave him fame. “People sometimes misinterpret the time that’s gone by without making a romantic movie with the idea that I haven’t wanted to make any,” she says. “If I had read any script that I thought had the level of Notting Hill either My best friend’s Wedding, I would have done it.”

The Georgia-born actress starred in many other movies in the 1990s and 2000s that made her America’s sweetheart as runaway bride, closer, Mona Lisa’s smile, the mexican, choose a love either The couple of the year.

In this sense, he added that “these scripts did not exist until this film that I have just made, which has been written and directed by Ol Parker”. Are you referring to the tape? Ticket to Paradise, which co-stars with George Clooney, and which will premiere in October. “But even this time, I thought, oh hell, because this only works if it’s George Clooney. And of course, George also felt like it was only going to work with me. Somehow we both managed to do it, and we left.”

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell in the series ‘Gaslit’ starzplay

about the series Gaslit and this new film, Roberts has confessed: “I’m living my acting dreams. Doing Martha Mitchell with the greatest dramatic actor of my generation, Sean Penn, and then running around Australia with George doing funny scenes has been a dream.”

In ticket to paradise Roberts and Clooney play a divorced couple trying to stop their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) from making the same mistake they did when she decides to marry a stranger on a trip to Bali with her best friend Wren (Billie Lourd).





The Oscar winner has also mentioned her family as another powerful reason for her absence from Hollywood and why she has been more demanding when it comes to accepting roles. The actress, who is married to Daniel Moder, has three children: twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17, and little Henry, 14.

“Here’s the thing: If I thought something was good enough, I would have done it. But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just Is this stuff good? It’s also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacations,” she explained. “It’s not just, oh, I think I want to do this. I feel so proud to be home with my family and consider myself a stay-at-home mom.”

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts at the premiere of ‘Gaslit’ on Monday in New York Peter Foley / EFE

“For much of my kids’ lives, when they were younger, they would see their father go away and I would work a little bit, but they hardly even noticed. It was like I only left when they were napping or something. But as they get older, I have a great sense of responsibility to show my children that I can be creative and that I can get back to work on what’s meaningful to me, so I’ll have to spend periods of time on my career, almost more than my family, and accepting this has been difficult for me,” he added.

Sean Penn and Julia Roberts as Marta and John Mitchell in ‘Gaslit’ starzplay

During the premiere of Gaslit In New York last Monday night, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn hit the red carpet wearing matching suits. She, very elegant, with a gray and white plaid ensemble with shorts and a vest. Penn, 61, was wearing a traditional black suit with a matching tie. The couple posed smiling at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In the new Starzplay series, which is a modern take on the 1970s Watergate political scandal, Roberts plays whistleblower Martha Mitchell, while Penn plays her husband, Attorney General John Mitchell. They are joined in Gaslit by their co-stars Dan Stevens and Betty Gilpin, who play John and Mo Dean, respectively.