Julia Roberts reveals the reason why she hasn’t starred in a romantic comedy in twenty years | Film and Television

Julia Roberts He achieved international fame thanks to his roles in beautiful woman either Notting Hillamong many other movies. The actress managed to be a more than recognized face in romantic comedies in which she was the absolute protagonist, although for some reason he has not returned to have that same role in twenty years.

Yes, he has been seen in love movies like Valentine’s stories either Larry Crowne, it’s never too late; albeit playing secondary characters. For this same reason, the New York Times magazine has published some statements by the actress making clear the reason why she has not had a character of these characteristics in the cinema again. Something that has surprised and seemed obvious in equal parts.

Roberts is months away from brand new Ticket to Paradise, which will precisely be his return to the genre of romantic comedies as the protagonist. Perhaps that is why the issue has come to light, although it does not seem to have been a problem for her, You have answered as honestly as possible.

“People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since I’ve done a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to. If I had read something from the writing level Notting Hill or the madness of My best friend’s WeddingI would have done it” He confessed to the magazine.

Some statements that make it clear that he has a special affection for the genre, especially the films of the same that he has starred in throughout his career. The only reason for not going back to it has been that the offers have not been of the expected quality, although it seems that that changed the moment he was put ahead Ticket to Paradise.

His condition to resume the genre

Of course, this return to romantic cinema as the protagonist also came with a requirement. The actress was ready to get on the project, although only if his male role fell to one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

Lucky for her and all her fans, George Clooney ended up accepting the project. Interestingly, she said that the actor also felt that she had to be the one to fill the female lead role; so it seems that the chemistry will be resolved before seeing them on screen.

The film is set to be released in the fall of 2022 in theaters, although it has suffered some other break due to Covid-19 and its filming in Australia that has drastically delayed it. As for the plot, it will focus on the story of two divorcees who have to travel to Bali to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they both made in their day, and which still torments them.

Ticket to Paradise opens October 21 in theaters.