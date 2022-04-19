Julia Roberts reveals the reason why she has not done more romantic comedies “there are no good stories”

For a couple of decades, the actress Julia Roberts is a synonym of the romantic comedy genre, some of her most famous films are within this genre and although she has made her talent clear with more serious roles, she has always been clear about her love for a good romantic comedy, unfortunately , in recent years has been neglecting them.

Born in Smyrna, Georgia, Roberts is one of the most acclaimed actresses of her generation, with great awards such as the Oscar and three Golden Globes.her weight within the industry is undeniable, but recently she herself has accepted that the current situation in the film industry has made her move away from one of her favorite genres

Julia Roberts surprises by stating that “there are no good stories” in romantic comedies

During an interview published recently for The New York Times magazine, the actress assured that she is not totally denied to return to participate in a romantic comedy, a genre that initially launched her to stardom.

Regarding the last years of his career, he commented “If I had thought something was good enough, I would have done it. People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since they’ve made a romantic comedy as if they don’t want to make one.”

Julia concluded with “If I had read something that I thought was on the level of writing of Notting Hill or the level of wacky fun of My Best Friend’s Wedding, I would. They didn’t exist until this movie I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed,” referring to “Ticket to Paradise” where he shares the screen with George Clooney and which opens at the end of the year.

