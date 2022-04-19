Julia Roberts returns to TV: stars in the series Gaslit – Cinema and Tv – Culture

“Martha was right”: under that motto the new series “Gaslit” was released, starring Julia Roberts and which reviews the famous Watergate scandal (1972) vindicating the figure of its whistleblower, today better known by psychologists than by the public. general.

In “Gaslit,” Roberts plays Martha Mitchell – wife of John Mitchell, attorney general and campaign manager for President Richard Nixon in 1972.-, a complex figure who found the signs of what would be the Watergate case but was ostracized by the Republicans and died of cancer a few years later. The controversy arose before the revelation of different forms of abuse of power by the US presidentwho tried to cover it up, and who had to resign in 1974.

“I think (Martha) is the peach pit that no one ever paid attention to: everyone ate the peach and threw the pit. I had never explained it like that,” the actress, who was accompanied by Sean Penn, commented half jokingly. , which is also part of the series, which was produced by the Starz channel.

The review proposed by the series over eight episodes goes beyond the historical event that triggered Nixon’s resignationas its title Gaslit advances, which alludes to a type of psychological abuse in which the victim is led to question their own sanity.

It is what is suggested that he suffered the protagonist of the real case, whom her husband ordered to lock up in a hotel to prevent her from speaking to the pressas he had connected the dots between the robbery at the Democratic National Committee headquarters and the Nixon re-election committee, led by John Mitchell.

The ‘Watergate’ was a mistake. Martha was rightwhich adorns some buses in the Big Apple from today, tries to correct the wrong that gave rise to the “Martha Mitchell effect”, as the error is known in which a psychologist describes the real perceptions of a patient as madness.

Martha Mitchell’s experience was really something deeper and more serious.“It’s the right time to remember her and show how things are done,” said Sean Penn.

The series, which premieres on April 24 on Starzis directed by Matt Ross and based on the ‘Slow Burn’ podcast, in which the journalist Leon Neyfakh investigated the forgotten characters and the plots that he considers were not paid attention to in the most well-known account of the scandal

EFE

