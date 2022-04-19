Julia Roberts or how to wear the sash beyond 50

Julia Roberts: The Style and Life of America’s Smile

The actress Julia Roberts and the actor Sean Penn premiere their latest series, ‘gaslit’, In New York. In it, what we know as the indisputable ‘America’s smile’ characterizes Martha Mitchell, wife of President Richard Nixon’s campaign manager in 1972 (Penn). To attend the premiere of it, Roberts opted for a style that caught the attention of all the media. A set of gray jacket with shorts which, of course, reminds us (and a lot) of her iconic orange outfit in ‘Pretty Woman’ because of the pants piece. However, and although we keep our distance, this last set that the ‘celebrity’ has worn has nothing to envy.

It was in the 90s when we met Julia Roberts on the big screen thanks to her idyllic role with Richard Gere. Since then, the actress has inspired us with every step she has taken. Not only on a professional level, but also on a style level. So she makes us see it again with her latest look. A very characteristic set of hers, being very elegant, but with a certain masculine essence and a differential element that we have not let go unnoticed. A trend that, lately, is reaching stronger than ever the experts who know the most, the sash

As smiling as usual, Julia Roberts posed in front of cameras with a most inspiring outfit composed of a gray jacket with marked shoulders, a basic white shirt and some check print tailored shorts. While for footwear, he opted for some simple black pumps of the most sober. A classic, elegant and sober set that never goes out of style.

However, the actress gave it that modern touch through the cummerbund microtrend. An increasingly viral novelty that greatly stylizes the waist area and, consequently, the figure of the wearer.

Above all we have seen them in guest outfits, but it seems that they are reaching the ‘street style’ hand in hand with outfits with ‘working’ inspiration perfect as the case of the ‘celebritie’. And the truth is that it seems to us a perfect outfit to show an option of how to wear it in the most elegant way, even beyond 50.

For its part, the decision of makeup and hairstyle could not be more successful. Looking to sober up outfitsJulia Roberts left her long hair in the air with carefree waves. While the makeup was very simple (although flattering) thanks to a very natural lipstick tone and smoky gray shadows on black matching the style.

