Julia Roberts impresses with this yellow blazer upon arrival at an outstanding program

United States.- Julia Roberts was visiting the program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert the present day. She showed up in a pale yellow blazer and button down shirt.

But as for the shoes, she opted for a shiny black high heels instead of ones in the same color as her outfit.

Although the interview will come out a little later, the actress will talk about various topics. Professionally, she has a movie coming up called Ticket to Paradisewhich will premiere in October, is in post-production and stars her alongside George Clooney.

He will also play a major role in the series. Gaslite, which will premiere on Starz on April 24, this one is about the Watergate scandal and Martha Mitchel’s role back then.

Mitchel was kidnapped by men because they were ordered by President Nixon to prevent her from denouncing his organization.

On a personal note, Roberts has a youngest son and two sons older than 17 who are already going to college. During an interview with Extra, the actress talked about them. “I mean, she makes me a little queasy. You say that, I mean, I’m completely stoked for them. It’s really exciting and I wasn’t lucky enough to have a college experience.”

She shares her three children with her husband of over 20 years, cinematographer Daniel Moder.