Julia Roberts explained why she has been rejecting romantic comedies for 20 years

The actress has explained why she left the genre that made her famous in the 90s, and why she has decided to return with ‘Ticket to Paradise’, her new film with George Clooney.

Julia Roberts She was the queen of romantic comedy in the 90s, but it has taken her more than twenty years to return: she will do so in 2022 with the film ‘Ticket to Paradise’who stars alongside George Clooney. Why did the actress abandon the genre that gave her fame? As she herself has said, due to the lack of good material.

In an interview with New York Times, the actress explained that she was not avoiding it on purpose, quite the opposite: Roberts said that it was not her decision exactly, but the result of a lack of proper scripts or original ideas. “People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time I’ve gone without doing a romantic comedy as if I didn’t want to do it. If I had read something that I thought was on the script level of ‘Notting Hill‘ or the wacky fun level of ‘My best friend’s Wedding‘, I would have. They didn’t exist until this movie I just made, written and directed by Ol Parker“, he assured.

roberts refers to ‘Ticket to Paradise‘, in which a divorced couple joins and travels to balinese to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The story of Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy Hollywood it’s iconic. Nominated for Oscar for ‘beautiful woman‘, with classics like ‘My best friend’s wedding’ and ‘Notting Hill’the actress signed her last work in the genre in 2001 with ‘The couple of the year‘. Yes, she had small roles in ‘Valentine’s Stories’ and ‘Happy Mother’s Day’, but they were choral stories far removed from what made her a star. It seems that ‘Ticket to Paradise’ it has given him the chance to return to a genre he says he loves.

“Here’s the thing: If I thought any of those scripts were good enough, I would have done it,” he said. roberts in New York Times. “But I’ve also had three kids in the last 18 years. That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just, ‘Is this material any good?’ It’s also the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacation. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I take great pride in being home with my family. and consider myself a housewife”. roberts She added: “As they grow up, and in particular with my daughter, I have a sense of responsibility to show my children that I can be creative and that it is important to me, so important that for periods of time I will choose to focus on that almost more than in my family, something that has been difficult for me to accept.