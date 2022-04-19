Julia Roberts can’t find good rom-com scripts

However, she has been away from the genre for a long time. Now that it has a premiere pending Ticket To Paradisewhere it shares the spotlight with George Clooney Julia Robertsexplains why she has been away from the genre, known in the United States as rom-com, for twenty years, in an interview published by The New York Times. The film, which hits the screens at the end of the year (October 21 in the United States), marks her return to this type of film as the protagonist.

Julia Roberts explains that she wasn’t purposely avoiding the genre that made her a superstar. She has actually been the result of a lack of a proper script or idea. “People sometimes misunderstand the amount of time it’s been since they’ve made a romantic comedy as if they didn’t want to make one,” she declares. “If I had read something that I thought I had the writing level of Notting Hill or the crazy fun level of My best friend’s Wedding, I would. They didn’t exist until this movie I just did, which Ol Parker wrote and directed.”

He explains that he only agreed on the condition that George Clooney also come on board. “Look, George felt like he only worked with me. Somehow, we were both able to do it and accepted.”

Julia Roberts is proud to have raised her three children over the last 18 years. “That raises the bar even higher because then it’s not just ‘Is this material any good?’, you also have to take into account the mathematical equation of my husband’s work schedule and the kids’ school schedule and summer vacations. It’s not just, ‘Oh, I think I want to do this.’ I have great pride in being at home with my family and consider myself a housewife.”

