Juan Reynoso has an ultimatum and could stop being his technical director

After being eliminated in Concachampions semifinals before the UNAM Cougars and after being defeated by the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara, complicating their direct classification to the Liguilla, the directive of Blue Cross reacted annoyed and would have put an ultimatum to his technical director, John Reynoso.

The bad streak in which Cruz Azul has been submerged in this first half of 2022, added to the failure of the previous tournament, seem to have exhausted the ‘credit’ obtained by Reynoso with the famous ‘Ninth’, for which the Cement board has already sentenced his future.

Unofficially, it is ensured that the board is demanding a new championship from the Peruvian coach, the only way for him to remain on the sky-blue bench for the 2022 Opening, otherwise he would be ‘thrown out’ this summer.

ULTIMATUM FOR JUAN!✍️ Although the board recognizes that Reynoso is a great coach, they also understand that credit may begin to run out on him. That is why they have been very clear with the Peruvian: the only way for him to stay in front is the league title. pic.twitter.com/zmnT4tyFtG – Cruz Azul I want to see you Champion (@CAzulCampeoon)

April 19, 2022





Reynoso’s contract expires at the end of June this year, so La Maquina would avoid a new renewal and would not spend a single penny on the departure of the Peruvian.

At the moment, Reynoso registers 34 wins, 18 draws and 17 losses, but his performance has come from more to less.

Clausura 2021: 13 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses. Champion with 3 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss in Liguilla.

Opening 2021: 5 wins, 8 draws and 4 losses. Eliminated in Repechage with 1 loss

Clausura: 6 wins, 3 draws and 5 losses.

