Johnny Depp’s sound engineer testifies that Amber Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me?”

Johnny Depp’s sound engineer, Keenan Wyatt, testified during the actor’s libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard that she became “abruptly raised her voice” when he told her that Depp cared about her.

According to Wyatt, Heard yelled “how dare you talk to me?” after he tried to talk to her during a private flight.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Depp argues that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published on Washington post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” [“Me pronuncié en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura… eso tiene que cambiar”].

In May 2014, on a private jet flight from Boston to Los Angeles, Wyatt said that Heard appeared to be “running the law” to Depp and that she “was quiet and seemed angry.”

At one point, Wyatt said, “I went up to her and said something like, ‘You know he cares about you.’ And all of a sudden she snapped and started yelling at me. ‘How dare you speak to me? Get out of me’. So I went back to my seat and minded my own business.”

“She raised her voice abruptly, we were on a plane in silence, and all of a sudden she raised her voice very loud,” he added.

On several occasions, Wyatt said that he had “never seen Johnny mistreat anyone.”

Wyatt said Depp “said something to her like ‘don’t talk to my friend like that,’ and I stayed in my seat and stayed there for the rest of the flight.”

In her 2018 op-ed, Heard wrote that “like many women, she had been sexually harassed and assaulted when she was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect that filing complaints would do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing family abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking up,” she added at the time.

While Depp is not mentioned in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a family abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”