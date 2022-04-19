Johnny Depp’s last trial plays out his professional future

The bell turns that the j is givingtrial between the Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, also an actress, Amber Heard they are indisputable. Barely a weekend after the premiere of the third installment of fantastic animalswhere Johnny Depp promised to outdo Voldemort in malice, the actor was due to take the stand to play another leading role in “the biggest English libel trial of the 21st century,” a year after a UK court ruled in his against.

After all this ‘give and take’ in a relationship at the level of The endless story with unfavorable endings for the actor in which, in addition to having lost a huge amount of money, he has blurred his image in the films in which he had a guaranteed role, it seems that the whole framework is beginning to be resolved. The last trial that began last Monday, April 11, has struck a blow on the table in favor of the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean. It seems that the judge has revealed a important document and at the same time evidence against Amber Heard where it would unravel her infidelity to her husband reflected on a videotape. But the point in favor is not the infidelity, but the times. The meeting between the protagonist of Aquaman and the ephemeral meeting of her or her lover, if you want to call it that, occurred a day after the alleged fight in which Johnny Depp left the actress with bruises. This means that the counterclaim of more than 90 million euros that the actress launched against her then-husband would not prosper, benefiting the actor.

The story goes back to the year 2011. Amber Heard and Johny Depp meet on the set of the movie the rum diaries. Reality crossed the screen and they began dating in 2012. Three years later they would marry in an intimate ceremony, although their married history would not last long because 15 months later, in May 2016, Amber files for divorce accusing her husband of violence. Days later, a court in Los Angeles grants him a restraining order. “I endured excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse from Johnny, including angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults whenever I questioned his authority or disagreed with him,” the interpreter said against Depp’s opinion. , who rejected the veracity of his sayings.

Amber Heard and Johnny Dep during their courtship

In August of that same year, in the midst of divorce proceedings, Heard recanted and decides to withdraw the application for a restraining order, in exchange for sealing an agreement that was valued at more than 6 million euros in his favor. The contradictions began when they released a statement by both that said: “Our relationship was intensely passionate and, at times, volatile, but always united by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm. These procedures concluded in 2017.

In the midst of all this altercation, something happened that was revealed by Johnny Depp’s private doctor yesterday afternoon, who reported how he had treated an actor’s wound after it ended with his finger amputated in Australia in March 2015 after an argument with Amber. She also claimed that after cleaning the wound, the American threw a bottle of Vodka at the actor.

Third chapter: Amber Heard publishes an article in ‘The Washington Post‘

The December 18, 2018 Amber Heard published an article in the newspaper Washington Post as an ambassador for women’s rights in the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU, in English) where she reaffirmed the violence she had suffered. she was entitled I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. that has to change and in it she talked about how two years ago, she became a public figure representing domestic abuse and for that she felt “the full force of our culture’s anger at women who speak out.” “I had the rare benefit of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men accused of abuse,” she added. And while he wasn’t referring directly to his attacker, he did put Johnny Depp back on the table.

Depp’s downfall came right after that article. The actor never thought that Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge (2017) would be the last film he would shoot in the Hollywood universe. It was an interview for The Hollywood Reporter who revealed and confirmed the departure of Jack Sparrow from the Disney adventure saga. Two years later, the revenge would not be from Salazar but from Johnny, since the actor would file a lawsuit for 46 million euros for damages against his ex-wife, calling his previous accusations “categorically and demonstrably false”. . And he went further than her, stating that “they were part of an elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity for Ms. Heard and advance her career”, accusing her of being a “perpetrator”.

Precisely yesterday the money that the interpreter had lost within his already not so extensive heritage came to light. The Richest revealed that Johnny Depp lost up to 600 million euros for continued thefts from his ex-managers, in addition to an astonishing reduction in his fortune added to the trials of his post-marriage, leaving his coffers emptier.

But this did not stop there. The actress launched a counterclaim of more than 90 million euros stating that “Johnny Depp and his team orchestrated a false and defamatory smear campaign.” That would have included a participation of the interpreter in the petitions on the Internet for the actress to be fired from the sequel to Aquaman and lose his contract with a brand.

The ex-partner saw their faces in London weeks later, in a defamation trial that the interpreter lost against the newspaper The Sunwho described it as “handcuff beater”.

On the other hand, the actress shared a message on her social networks two days before the start of the trial about the article she had written in Washington Post stating that she had written about the price women pay for speaking out against powerful men. “I keep paying that price, but I hope when this case is over i can move on and so can johnny” and sentenced the post by saying that he had always “maintained a love for Johnny”.

“I never hit a woman” says Johnny’s testimony

In the trial held yesterday afternoon, Johnny stressed that he had never used violence against any woman despite the fact that in his broken family, his mother always sought to harm her. “About six years ago, Miss Heard committed some pretty heinous and disturbing criminal acts against me that were not based on any kind of truth,” Depp said looking at the jury. “It was a complete shock that she did it, she just didn’t need to go in that direction as nothing like that had ever happened.” And he went on to say that “during the relationship there were arguments and things of that nature, but I never got to the point of hitting Miss Heard in no way nor have I hit any woman in my life, ”said the movie star.

Johnny Depp dusts off the sleazy culture of Hollywood

“Maybe a part of him feels, ‘What have I got to lose? I’m going down. I’m bringing her with me,'” says Judy Poller, a Hollywood divorce attorney.

Reports of Depp’s erratic behavior on set, extravagant spending and drug abuse were not at odds with the person who helped him earn more than $600 million over three decades in the movie business with the hits. Pirates of the Caribbean Y alice in wonderlandyes But Heard’s assault claims, validated at that London trial, made him virtually unemployable.

Depp’s trial also comes as other A-listers they have had their own approaches with what they call ‘disgrace’. From Will Smith’s slap in the face at the Oscars to the arrest of the star of Flash and protagonist of Dumbledore’s secretsEzra Miller, It’s been a tough time for the leading men in Hollywood and the studios that employ them.