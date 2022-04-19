Johnny Depp’s doctor says he found his finger at the scene of a fight

This content was published on April 19, 2022 – 01:08

Los Angeles (USA), Apr 18 (EFE).- The trial for defamation between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had in its second week of oral arguments the testimony of the former’s doctor, who confirmed that he located the fragment of a Depp finger between blood and broken glass.

The court in Fairfax (Virginia, USA), where the litigation is taking place, screened a recorded statement on Monday in which the doctor, David Kipper, stated that the place where the piece of finger Depp lost in March appeared 2015 looked like the aftermath of an intense fight.

The actor’s lawyers had previously claimed that he lost part of his middle finger after Heard threw several glass bottles at him during a violent fight at the Australian residence where the couple lived while he finished filming “Pirates of the Caribbean.” .

According to the doctor, in addition to crystals there was “blood all over the house”, despite the fact that, at the time, Depp insisted that he lost his finger when he cut himself with a knife.

After searching the house, which was supposedly destroyed, an employee of the house located the limb and Depp underwent reconstruction surgery.

The protagonist of “Pirates of the Caribbean” and the actress were present this Monday at a new session of the trial in which Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article he published in The Washington Post in 2018, after their divorce.

In that article, Heard referred to herself as having experience with what “domestic abuse represents.”

The versions about the 2015 accident, which has been known for years, have varied with different explanations, such as that Depp got caught in a door or, according to Heard, that the actor cut himself when he hit himself with a mobile phone during an attack of Rage.

On that same discussion, the defense of the actress maintains that Depp hit her, suffocated and sexually assaulted her, although the doctor indicated this Monday that he does not remember seeing signs of violence in her or requesting medical assistance.

Kipper also gave other details of the actor’s treatment, which according to him was not willing to follow the guidelines to overcome his drug addiction. In addition, the constant fights with his partner, as well as his outbursts of rage, ended up exasperating his doctor and his nurse, Debbie Lloyd.

In another recorded statement, the nurse retrieved notes from her consultations with Depp in which she noted that “the patient has discussed feelings of anger and sadness about his relationship” and “the patient has been encouraged to stay away from his wife, because the relationship is toxic.

Last week, the ex-partner’s former therapist, Laurel Anderson, stated that there was “mutual abuse” in the relationship and that she saw signs of violence on the part of both.

The actor asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars in damages.

For his part, Heard has responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him and claims 100 million.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court: in the trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, the actress attended as a witness, since the accusation was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article calling the actor a “women’s aggressor”. EFE

