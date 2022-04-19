Johnny Depp’s doctor reveals crude messages from the actor and where he found part of his finger after fight | TV and Show

Depp’s therapist claimed that during the years he treated the actor for his addictions, he saw no signs of violence in Heard.

In its second week of statements, the trial between actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is still underway after they were simultaneously accused of defamation. On the last day, there was the testimony of the star’s doctor Charlie and the Chocolate Factorywho confirmed that located the fragment of a finger of Johnny Depp between blood and broken glass.

According to EFE, a recorded statement was screened at the hearing in which doctor David Kipper comments on where he found the piece of finger that Depp lost in March 2015 in what he says was an “intense fight.”

Previously, the defense of the interpreter of the Edward Scissorhands assured that Depp lost part of his middle finger after his then-wife Heard threw several glass bottles at him. during a fight at the residence in Australia, when Depp was recording Pirates of the Caribbean.

According to the doctor, in addition to crystals there was “blood throughout the house”, despite the fact that, at the time, Depp insisted that he lost his finger when he cut himself with a knife.

According to The Independent, after searching the entire home, which in the professional’s words was “destroyed”, a home chef found his fingertip in the kitchen. So, Kipper cleaned Depp’s wound but did not accompany him to the hospital.

The versions around the Depp accident

Since said accident came to light, many different stories have explained the fact. Among them, he once made sure that Depp crushed his finger with a door or, according to Heard, that the actor cut himself after hitting himself with a mobile phone in a fit of rage.

In that version, the actress’s defense of Aquaman claims Depp beat, choked and sexually assaulted heralthough the doctor indicated in the trial that he does not remember seeing signs of violence in her or that she requested medical assistance.

Kipper also gave other details of the treatment of the actor, who according to him was not willing to follow the guidelines to overcome his drug addiction. In addition, the constant fights with his partner, as well as his outbursts of rage, they ended up exasperating the doctor and his nurse, Debbie Lloyd.

In another recorded statement, the nurse retrieved notes from her consultations with Depp in which she noted that “the patient You have discussed feelings of anger and sadness about your relationship with your partner. and “the patient has been encouraged to stay away from his wife, because the relationship is toxic.”

Last week, the ex-partner’s former therapist, Laurel Anderson, He stated that in the relationship there was “mutual abuse” and that he saw signs of violence on the part of both.

Depp sued Heard for defamation after she published an article in The Washington Post in 2018 after their divorce. There the actress she treats herself as a victim of domestic abuse. In this regard, the interpreter asks his ex-partner for 50 million dollars for damages.

For his part, Heard made a counterclaim, where She assures that her husband was carrying out a defamation campaign against herfor which he demands 100 million dollars.

It is the first time that the two celebrities have faced each other in court. The trial held in 2020 in London, and which Depp lost, was against the British newspaper The Sun for an article that described the actor as an “aggressor of women”. So, the actress only participated as a witness.

Johnny Depp’s messages to his doctor

Kipper, who was in charge of Depp’s addiction therapy, also confirmed a series of text messages he shared with the actor, who does not subtract adjectives to talk about his ex-partner.

According to The Mirror, the messages date back to March 2015 and Depp assures that “I can no longer live like this. She’s as full of shit as a Christmas goose.”

“I can’t anymore with the constant insults launched by an evil and vengeful bitch ”, continue the messages.

Then, he asks his therapist, “You know what’s more painful than his venomous, demeaning rants? Her horrible and deliberately hurtful speeches to who was the man she was destined to love above all else?

“This is it, friend: her obsession with herself is much more important. She is fucking ambitious! ”, Wrote the actor, assuring that Heard“ is so desperate for success and fame ”.

“Maybe that’s why he loved me, friend. He has crushed me like the sad old man that I am. I am very sad ”, they close the messages.

The therapist also added that although he had a couple of consultations with Heard, she did not mention physical abuse by her then-husband.