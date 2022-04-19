Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard: Why is the Pirates of the Caribbean actor suing his ex-wife?

The libel trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began with jury selection on Monday, April 11.

The procedures will take place in Fairfax, Virginia, and are expected to last about two weeks.

Here’s everything we know about the case so far:

What are the accusations?

Johnny Depp filed a lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in March 2019.

He alleges that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed for Washington Post.

The opinion piece, which was published in December of that year, is titled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change [Hablé en contra de la violencia sexual y enfrenté la ira de nuestra cultura. Eso tiene que cambiar]”.

In it, Heard wrote an excerpt: “Like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was of college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then two years ago I became a public figure representing domestic abuse and felt the full force of our culture’s anger at women speaking up.”

Depp is not mentioned by name in the op-ed, but his legal team argued that it contains a “clear implication that Mr. Depp is a domestic abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.”

What is at risk?

Depp has sought compensatory damages of “not less than $50 million.”

In August 2020, Heard filed a countersuit against Depp in response to his defamation lawsuit. He accused him of allegedly orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and described her own lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.”

Heard has asked to be granted immunity from Depp’s claim and for compensatory damages of “not more than $100 million”, specifying that this is “double the amount Depp requested against Ms. Heard”.

Wasn’t there already a court case?

Yes, but in a different jurisdiction and with a different defendant.

In 2018, Depp sued News Group Newspapers, the company that publishes The Sun, for alleged defamation for an article published in the tabloid in April of that year, with the headline: “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?[GonePotty:HowcanJKRowlingbe’sohappy’tocastwifebeaterJohnnyDeppinFantasticBeastsmovie?[GonePotty:¿CómoJKRowlingpuedeestar‘muyfeliz’porelegiralgolpeadordeesposasJohnnyDeppparaaparecerenlapelículadeFantasticBeasts?”

The case went to trial in 2020. Heard testified for TheSun.

Depp lost the legal battle for defamation in November 2020, when Judge Andrew Nicol found that the defendants had shown that their allegations against Depp were “substantially true,” The Associated Press reported at the time.