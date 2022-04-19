Johnny Depp, victim of fake news for his trial against The Sun

And because by celebrating his “innocence” he was contributing to gender violence, as present in Spain as in other countries such as Mexico.

Much encouragement to that Jhonny Deep. On the other hand, the case of Johnny Depp is still hanging in the balance and we do not have any judicial resolution to affirm that he is the victim. Beware of these topics pls https://t.co/uBejzTgVWk — Kin~Erios (@faunx_)

June 2, 2021

It is worth clarifying that Johnny Depp lost the case against The Sun and his ex-wife, after the publication called him a “wife beater” in 2018. In fact, the judge who followed this process considered that what was spread by the newspaper was “substantially true” and that 12 of the 14 aggressions that were discussed during the hearings did occur.

Johnny Depp He appealed the ruling, but the Court rejected his request, alleging that they had received “additional evidence” and that therefore a new trial “had no prospect of success.”

The actors broke up in 2017.

(Stuart Wilson/Getty Images/©GettyImages 131271609)



Despite this refusal, the legal disputes between the actor and his wife have not ended. The actor sued the American Civil Liberties Union, one of the two organizations, along with Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, with which the actress intended to collaborate by pledging to donate seven million dollars from her divorce settlement.

Johnny He wants to force the institution to publicly reveal whether his ex-wife really paid her corresponding part of the aforementioned amount.