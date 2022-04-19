Johnny Depp testifies in trial against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp took the stand to testify against his ex-wife Amber Heard and said the domestic abuse allegations against her are disturbing, egregious “and not based on any kind of truth.”

“None of that happened. I never got to the point of hitting Mrs. Heard in any way. Nor have I ever hit any woman in my life,” said the actor.

Alluding to the downturn in his career since Heard made the abuse accusations against him, the star of Pirates of the Caribbean declared: “It has been six years of difficult moments. It’s very rare when one day you’re Cinderella, so to speak, and then in 0.6 seconds you’re Quasimodo.”

Depp said he is worried about his children and the people who have believed in him.

“I am obsessed with the truth. So today is actually the first opportunity that I’ve ever had to be able to talk about this case,” he commented.

The trial began more than a week ago, but before Tuesday the jury had only seen the star of Hollywood sitting quietly as lawyers for both sides tried to embarrass the other in a trial that Heard’s lawyers correctly predicted would be a soap opera of bashing.

After denying Heard’s allegations of abuse, Depp spoke extensively about a childhood in which physical abuse from his mother was constant. She was throwing ashtrays at him, hitting him with heels and hitting him with phones, the actor said. When he became a father, Depp said, he made sure that his children did not experience such parenting.

As for Heard, Depp said she seemed “too good to be true” at the start of their relationship.

“She was thoughtful,” he said of the woman he married in 2015. “She was loving, she was smart, she was kind, she was funny, understanding… we had a lot in common, a certain kind of blues music… literature.”

But Depp said that in a matter of a year and a half, it was as if Heard had become a different person.

So far Depp’s friends, family and employees have testified that Heard was the aggressor in the relationship, physically attacking him on multiple occasions. Heard’s former personal assistant testified that the actress spat in her face in a fit of rage.

The jury has also seen text messages in which Depp uses vulgar language to describe Heard and expresses his desire to get back at her. Heard’s attorneys have said he physically and sexually abused her on multiple occasions, often at times when he drank too much to the point of not remembering what he did to her.

The lawsuit itself is about whether Heard defamed Depp when he wrote a 2018 opinion piece published by the newspaper. Washington Post about domestic violence. In the article, Heard referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

He never mentioned Depp by name, but Depp and his lawyers say it’s a clear reference to allegations Heard made in 2016 when the couple divorced and she filed for a restraining order against him.

Heard’s lawyers, who have filed their own countersuit against Depp, say nothing in the article defames him. They claim the abuse allegations are true and damage to Depp’s reputation, who he says the case led to his dismissal from the lucrative franchise. Pirates of the Caribbean, it was due to his own bad behavior.

Depp’s testimony is expected to last until Wednesday and Heard is expected to testify later in the trial.