Johnny Depp laughs as his nurse is questioned about an explicit message about his penis

Johnny Depp chuckled when the court in his libel trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard saw a text message in which he told his nurse Debbie Lloyd if she could give him “a little morphine to see if my tongue and my penis touch each other”.

The text was part of an apology after Depp refused to see Lloyd or anyone else earlier that day.

Depp wrote to Lloyd: “Hello darling, I’m so sorry about today. I thought you were Stephen, who I’m not particularly excited about because of his loss of loyalty and his loss of memory of him.”

“He has tried everything to screw me, even traveling with my wife. He also breaks into my fucking house like it’s fucking Grand Central Station. I’m so sorry if I bothered you. If you want you can give me some morphine to see if my tongue and my penis touch. With all my love, J,” Depp concluded.

The jury saw text messages between Depp and Lloyd dating back to March 2015, after he suffered his finger injury, in which the actor says he was sad after being “fired” by Dr. Kipper.

The nurse mentioned that although she did not remember receiving the messages, she thought they were correct.

In them, Depp calls Lloyd “Little Debbie” and “Nurse Shark,” and tells her he misses having her there.

Lloyd told Depp that Dr. Kipper would see him again if he “stopped using,” but the nurse said she couldn’t remember what he meant.

Johnny Depp laughs in court as his nurse, Debbie Lloyd, testifies on April 18 (Fairfax County Court)

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard began on Monday, April 11, in Fairfax, Virginia, following Depp’s March 2019 lawsuit against his ex-wife, alleging that she had defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed on Washington Post.

The title of the article is “I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.”

Heard wrote in part that “like many women, I was sexually harassed and assaulted when I was a college age. But I kept quiet, I did not expect to file complaints to do justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim.”

“Then, two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s anger towards women speaking out,” she added.

Although Depp is not named in the article, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Depp is a domestic abuser,” which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false.” Depp is seeking compensation of “no less than $50 million.”

