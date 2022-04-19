Johnny Depp could win Amber Heard’s trial with a video, with infidelity included!

The legal dispute between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard follows its course between statements, complaints and witnesses, before reaching the final sentence.

While the judge gathers all the necessary information, a new test that covers all gossip magazines Americans, a video that could be decisive for the actor to win the trial.

A VIDEO THAT CAN BE DECISIVE

The graphic document is recorded by the elevator camera of the actress’s homewhere would it have been recorded with his ex Elon Musk and fellow actor James Francowhile still married to Johnny Depp.

If the images are true, they could be a stroke of luck in favor of the interpreter of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’in his defamation lawsuit for the accusation of domestic abuse that Heard filed against him in 2018 and that caused the actor to lose important roles for his career, including the one he played in ‘Fantastic Animals’.

In the aforementioned video, Amber Heard can be seen entering the elevator with two different men..

The video of James Franco and Amber Heard in an elevator: what did the actress say about that nightly meeting under the gaze of Johnny Depp https://t.co/9p9YKcnTgB — infobae (@infobae) July 21, 2020

in some pictures he is seen in the company of Elon Musk, who was the interpreter’s official partner after the end of her marriage to Depp, while and the companion of the actress in the second video would be an adventureaccording to Depp’s legal team.

Regardless of any interpretation, The images speak for themselves. Although there are no kisses, gestures of affection and complicity such as hugs, caresses on the neck, etc. are appreciated. which would prove that Heard miscalculated all the angles of his strategy.

Beyond what you have spent on lawyers and legal equipment, Johnny Depp could have in the aforementioned video the proof he needs to win the counterclaim filed by his ex and that it has already cost the actor to lose several million dollars, about 50, according to the interpreter himself.

Although it is not the only thing he has lost. According to the portal, ‘The Richest’, Johnny Depp could have lost up to 650 million dollars for continued theft from his former managers, an amount that has meant a great reduction in his fortune and added to the losses from his lawsuits with Amber Heard, his assets would have decreased to 200 million.