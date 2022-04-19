Johnny Depp could take the stand in the trial against Amber Heard

The trial, in which witnesses for Depp such as his former marriage counselor, his older sister and his personal doctor, among others, have already testified, is being televised live through various media, including Court TV.

the star of the series Pirates of the Caribbean sued Amber for defamation over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed about her experience with domestic violence, though she never mentioned Johnny Depp by name. The actor originally filed a $50 million lawsuit in March 2019, arguing that being portrayed as a batterer has hurt his Hollywood career.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

(Getty Images)



During depositions last week, Amber’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, said the evidence will show that she suffered domestic abuse during their marriage in “many forms,” ​​including physical, emotional, verbal and psychological, and that she was also a victim of “sexual violence at the hands of Depp”. Rottenborn confirmed that the protagonist of Aquaman he will also eventually state: “You will hear in the most graphic and horrifying terms the violence she suffered. You will hear it directly from her. She will take the stand and tell about it. All of that happened.”