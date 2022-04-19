Johnny Depp and Amber Heard: they expel the actress’s friend during the trial

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It has given an unexpected setback for the actress, where one of her friends has had to be expelled from the court, which has left her defense in a bad position.

It should be remembered that the actor presented a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in the state of Virginia for a column published in the Washington Post in 2018, in which the actress described herself as a “victim of domestic violence” harassed by society after denouncing Depp two years earlier.

The trial, which began last Tuesday, could last several weeks and has a long list of witnesses such as James Franco and billionaire Elon Musk.

Who is Amber Heard’s friend?

The close friend of the actress is British journalist Eve Barlow magazine contributor New York Magazine and former Deputy Editor of New Musical Express (NME), a UK music weekly.

The writer, who has apparently been inseparable from Heard over the past year, has been acting as part of the actress’s legal team and even attempted to intervene in the trial over Depp’s friend and witness, Gina Deuterswho is the wife of the actor’s former employee and collaborator, Stephen Deuters.

What did Eve Barlow do?

Sources who attended the trial told Page Six what Barlow got in trouble with the judge by texting and tweeting from the front row of the courtroom, which is generally reserved for legal advice.

“Amber made her closest journalist friend sit front and center, with her legal team at trial, live-tweeting, texting and posting information,” a source said.

According to court experts, Barlow tried to defend Heard by asking his legal team to show Judge Penney S. Azcarate that Deuters was allegedly engaged as a witness.

Apparently the journalist accused the actor’s witness of having written a post on her social networks about the current trial but it turns out that the publication in question was shared in 2021 during Depp’s pre-trial against the newspaper The Sun in London.

For her part, Deuters admitted that she had watched videos of the trial online before giving testimony and although she was not fired for the Barlow accusation, she was dismissed from the courtroom for previously viewing such videos and her testimony was removed from the record.

Faced with this situation, Depp’s lawyers responded by pushing a motion for Barlow to be permanently barred. for having sent messages while in court, to which the judge agreed.

“Eve Barlow seems to think she’s part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and banned him from the courtroom.”

According to court transcripts, this is what the judge said about the journalist’s misconduct.

“She was live-tweeting from my courtroom…and I know the officers took her off because she was texting. That’s against the court order. Ms. Barlow will not be returning to the courtroom during this trial.”

