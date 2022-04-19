Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Remind Us of the Alienation Around Celebrity Trials

Fame has ways of asserting itself, even in the staid setting of an American court. If you’re Johnny Depp, women will show up at your hearings. They will arrive early in the morning with posters and gifts. They will wait for the opportunity to see you, hoping to put fresh flowers in your hands. If such an opportunity does not present itself on the first day, they will try again on the second day. And the third day. And many days after that.

The Fairfax County Courthouse in suburban Virginia, where I spent the past week, has been no exception to this dynamic. As the defamation dispute between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard continues, fans keep turning up. Depp sued Heard in March 2019 over an op-ed he wrote in 2018 for Washington Postentitled: “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change” (I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change.) Depp alleged that the article, in which Heard describes herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” defamed her character and asked for $50 million in damages. Heard, in turn, countersued her ex-husband, accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment.” She asked for $100 million in damages and immunity from Depp’s claims.

The trial began on Monday, April 11, with the selection of the jury. Depp supporters arrived very early, competing with members of the press to acquire one of 100 paper wristbands that guarantee access to the proceedings. (The color of the bracelets changes every day, and the bracelet must be worn, intact, around the wrist, supposedly to prevent the proliferation of a black market for bracelets.) Someone was holding a sign that said “Justice for Johnny.” Another person brought a bouquet of pink, red and yellow flowers. There were also some Heard supporters carrying a banner with the words “Save a life” and “Amber Heard” among other messages.

Continue reading the story

Judge Penney Azcarate, who is in charge of the trial, took some measures to prevent it from becoming a complete media circus. Depp and Heard were told not to pose for photos or sign autographs. They used a separate entrance so fans and spectators couldn’t line up inside the courtroom to await their arrival.

Despite these precautions, it was impossible to completely erase the fact of the parties’ fame. This was evident from the earliest moments of jury selection: the idea is that plaintiffs in the US are tried by a jury made up of their peers, but how useful is that concept when the parties in question are celebrities? of Hollywood suing each other for more money than most people will ever have? One potential juror pointed out that the amounts at stake are completely disconnected from any level of wealth that she could personally relate to. It was a valid point to raise, but she had to be ignored for the most part as there is no real solution to address it. (Convening a jury made up of all superstars would probably solve that problem, but create a million more.)

There was also the problem of having to find people neutral enough to impartially express their opinion on the case. Prospective jurors were asked how many of Depp’s films they had seen, or whether they had any positive or negative opinions of him (a potentially awkward series of questions for anyone sitting a few feet away from the real Johnny Depp). . Several acknowledged that they had read about the case before realizing they would be part of the potential jury pool, or had discussions about it with loved ones. A man was asked to read a text exchange between him and his wife in which she shared a strongly worded opinion regarding one of the parties.

There was something fascinating about this excavation of celebrity culture: people were put in a position to admit that they had been talking about celebrities, sometimes in unkind terms, while rooming with those same celebrities. Celebrities are just like us! But actually they are not. And yet they are still people. The courts have a way of highlighting the humanity of celebrities while at the same time highlighting many of the ways their lives differ from ours: the high-powered lawyers, the good suits, the group of loyal fans who will devote a significant part of your time to simply being there as a show of support.

There is perhaps no better summation of celebrity culture in 2022 than the image of a young woman holding flowers for a man accused of violence by another woman. It is a complicated image, and it has been with me from the first moments of the trial. I will think for a long time about those flowers, and the banners, and the steadfast loyalty of the fans who rise with the sun to cheer on her fallen idol.