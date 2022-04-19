Johnny Deep vs. Amber Heard and her new legal battle

Johnny Deep and Amber Heard face each other again in court, but this time for a defamation lawsuit imposed by the actor against his ex-wife.

It’s a new week and that means a new chapter in the most toxic love story you’ve ever lived. Hollywood in the last times, because the judgment of Johnny Deep Y Amber Heard returns to court to continue with the statements and accusations between both actors and their witnesses. But before returning to the courts, let’s remember what happened during and after their stormy relationship.

Amber Heard Y Johnny Deep They met in 2012 when they recorded the movie together Diary of a seducerto later marry in 2015, however, with only 15 months of happy marriage, it was the actress who filed for divorce, it was in the lawsuit where she accused him of having physically, emotionally and verbally abused her, and even requested an eviction order.

At that time Depp denied everything and after reaching a millionaire agreement, his then wife withdrew the order, in order to start an amicable process, for which they released a joint statement to clarify their situation.

Our relationship was intensely passionate and sometimes volatile, but always loving. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gain. There was never any intention of physical or emotional harm.

It was in 2017 when they were granted the separation, but that would only be the beginning of the end, because on December 18, 2019, Amber decided to write an article in Washington Post where it was defined as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”, In addition, he claimed to have lost a role and a contract with a major fashion brand. It should be clarified that at no time did she say the name of the interpreter of Pirates of the Caribbean, but the whole world accused him thanks to what was imposed in the divorce lawsuit.

In the same article, the actress also noted the “rare advantage of seeing in real time how institutions protect men accused of abuse”, thanks to this Disney reconsidered his collaboration with Deep, which led to the loss of one of his most important roles in his career, the pirate Jack Sparrow.

Given this, Johnny was not silent and decided to sue the actress in March 2020 for defamation in the published article. Which after two years of stormy trials, reaches the courts of Virginia, United States, where both actors will be able to give their testimonies for the first time, in addition to the fact that the process is televised.

Last April 11 The couple met again in front of the court, accompanied by their respective legal teams, Heard and Deep entered the court, where they had to relive the lurid details of their relationship. Despite this, all the testimonies presented so far have pointed out Deep as a good person… But, what do you think if we better remember who has gone and what each one has said?

With high expectations, on the first day of the trial, Amber’s lawyers presented evidence to show that Disney He disassociated himself from the actor for not being a reliable person, in addition to pointing out that both were victims of abuse by their parents, which resulted in aggressive behavior on his part and that she will try to fix it repeatedly. It must be clarified that the first day was only a summary of what had already been presented in the previous trials.

On the second day, Johnny’s sister came forward as a witness, Christi Dembrowski, who confirmed that in his family there was domestic violence by his mother and even the actor was a victim of his abuse, as he made fun of him and beat them. Nonetheless, scissorhands he is one of “the most devoted fathers he knows.”

Photo: Screenshot.

The second witness was his neighbor isaac baruch, who stole the hearts of all those present and viewers. Isaac began his narration by telling how in love they looked and the support that the interpreter of Charlie and the chocolate factory It has given him to sell his paintings and earn money, since they lived together a lot. Despite this, he clarified that when her arguments began, the one who shouted the most was her, while he preferred to avoid her or leave her apartment. After being asked if he ever saw physical marks on either of them, Isaac said the lighting in the building wasn’t good, but he didn’t see them wearing makeup either.

As part of the evidence at trial, a video was released in which the general manager of the Eastern Columbia building, Brandon Pattersonshowed evidence that disproved Amber, as it showed more than 87 videos of real security cameras.

One of the most controversial witnesses was Amber’s former assistant, Kate Jamess, who claimed to have been emotionally abused by her former boss, since she stole her sexual assault to make it her own, in addition to not paying her what was due for her work. Kate stated that she did not believe that Depp mistreated her, since the actress did not wear makeup, but she did receive messages from her boss complaining about her then-husband.

Being an important part of the relationship, various testimonies have been presented from doctors, marriage counselors and psychologists, who have agreed that the couple had a toxic relationship. In the case of the counselor Laurel Andersonadmitted that both were aware of having to separate, in addition, he declared that Amber herself was the one who claimed to have slapped Deep.

The Doctor Kipper He returned to the scene, as it was he who diagnosed Jonhhy with bipolarity, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), anxiety and substance abuse. At the time, he was the marriage’s family doctor, so he commented that he had not witnessed any physical mark on Amber, in addition to clarifying that if he had seen any injury he would have documented it.

With that we come to today, where Johnny’s psychiatric nurse was introduced, Debbie Lloyd, who commented that the actor’s true addiction was opioids, for which she and Dr. Kipper treated the actor. To better deal with his detoxification, the interpreter of Swenny Todd He decided to move to his private island, along with his then wife; However, the nurse comments that when she arrived the house was a disaster and she had to look for the actor’s finger. All these events date back to August 2014. Despite having been the one who helped Depp, Debbie clarified that she never knew how she lost her finger, although she did hear stories.

In addition, Lloyd mentioned that while he was trying to continue his treatment, the actress interfered by reporting false things to MD&RN, deliberately trying to sabotage his detoxification.

Done, you’re up to date. But, this is still going a long way, since this trial will last two more weeks, in addition to the fact that Amber Heard also sued Johnny for defamation, so we can only wait to see how this story ends.

