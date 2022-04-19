Joe Alwyn explained why he and Taylor Swift keep their relationship private

Joe Alwyn And Taylor Swift they’ve been together for six years now, but very few times have they been seen together in public and even fewer times they’ve talked about their relationship.

Now the actor told on the pages of Elle UK because they keep the romance out of the spotlightexplaining that he doesn’t understand why today’s society prefers to share rather than protect certain personal details.

“It’s not because I want to be protected and reserved, it’s more a response to something else – he said – We live in a culture that is increasingly intrusive … The more you give, and frankly even if you don’t give, something will be taken“.

Last February, Joe Alwyn hinted at love with Taylor Swift by talking about his character from the series Conversations With Friends who is in an open relationship:

"I think people can do what they want and what makes them happy. I am obviously happy in a monogamous relationship".







Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn became a couple in 2016, although the romance was publicly revealed the following year.

The 31-year-old actor collaborated on the records “Folklore” And “Evermore“of the 32-year-old artist and is credited under the pseudonym William Bowery.

