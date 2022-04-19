Joaquín ‘N’, former Cruz Azul assistant, released from the Altiplano Prison for lack of evidence

Joaquín ‘N’, former assistant of Cruz Azul and who was arrested last Tuesday, April 12, was released from the Altiplano Prison of the State of Mexico

MEXICO — Joaquin ‘N’former assistant Blue Crosswas released from the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison, considering that there was a lack of evidence to link him to the alleged crime of organized crime and money laundering, judicial sources reported.

The former assistant Blue Cross He was released after a control judge ruled that he could not be related to the crimes of organized crime and money laundering, because he was not in the country.

Joaquin ‘N’ was arrested last Tuesday, prior to the semi-final second leg between Blue Cross and Pumas, from the Concacaf Champions League. Juan Reynoso’s assistant was taken off the bus and taken to the Altiplano Maximum Security Prison.

Last Thursday his initial hearing was held and after requesting the duplication of terms, a federal judge did not link the former Puebla and Veracruz player to the process due to lack of evidence.

Juan Reynoso’s assistant was accused of alleged money laundering, because his name appeared in the articles of incorporation of front companies that were used to commit fraud.

Joaquín Velázquez was released due to lack of evidence. ESPN

The former assistant Blue Cross was able to demonstrate that at that time he was working in the United States.

Prosecutor will appeal the judge’s decision

The Prosecutor’s Office will appeal the judge’s decision, according to the sources consulted, in addition to providing more evidence, to continue with the case against Joaquin ‘N’.

The investigation against Joaquin ‘N’ It began in 2018, for crimes allegedly committed between 2013 and 2018. The arrest warrant against the former Puebla and Veracruz player was activated in 2021 and executed in April 2022.

After six days in prison, Joaquin ‘N‘ regained his freedom.