JLo Reveals Ben Affleck’s Marriage Proposal Wasn’t Lavish

Photo credit: Gotham/Getty Images

The news of the engagement Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has already toured the entire world. JLo announced through her social networks that for the second time in her life, although almost two decades apart, she has wedding plans with the actor. We already have all the information about the green ring that is giving so much to talk about, but… can you think of how could that proposal be? Perhaps during a romantic evening? Or watching the sunset in an intimate and special place for both of you? Well, it has nothing to do with that, because Jennifer Lopez has told everything through her newsletter ‘On the JLo’ and, in addition, she assures that when Ben asked her to marry him, it was nothing spectacular.

“Saturday night, while I was in my favorite place on earth.a –taking a bubble bath–my love knelt down and proposed to me”, begins by saying the Diva from Bronx, who was moved by the act of her partner: “I just looked him in the eye smiling and crying at the same time I was trying to understand the fact that after 20 years this was happening again.”

Photo credit: On the JLo

Jennifer Lopez was literally speechless, so Ben Affleck asked her if that meant a ‘yes,’ and she replied, “Yes, of course it is a yes.” In addition, he says that although the moment was not luxurious, it is the most romantic thing that the singer had never imagined. In addition, JLo has confirmed what we already knew: Ben decided to give her a green diamond ring because it is her favorite color: “Obviously it will be my lucky color forever. It means a lot when someone thinks of you and loves you and sees you. And it was the most perfect moment,” she says.

The singer says to be immensely happy with this second relationship that the couple is having after having broken up in 2004. “I feel very lucky. It’s not often that you get a second chance at true love,” Jennifer Lopez confesses to her subscribers.