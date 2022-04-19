Jennifer Lopez reveals the ring and the unusual way in which Ben Affleck proposed to her

Jennifer Lopez (52) has revealed the details of how the commitment proposal that Ben Affleck (49) made to her was almost 20 years after the first commitment they had between 2002 and 2004. “On Saturday night, while I was in my place favorite on earth (giving me a bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed to me, ”the American artist has revealed in a new publication on her website On The JLo.

“He caught me completely off guard and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time, trying to get the idea that after 20 years this was happening again,” JLo has told. The singer and actress has also revealed her first reaction to Affleck’s proposal: “I was literally speechless and he said to me: ‘Is that a yes?’ And I answered: ‘of course it’s a yes!’”.





request in the bathtub

Affleck knelt while Lopez took a bath: “I was literally speechless”

“I was smiling a lot and tears were falling down my face, I felt incredibly happy and complete. It was nothing to write home about, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.”

Image of the engagement ring that Ben Affleck has given to Jennifer Lopez. On The JLo

In the video that she has shared, JLo has explained the green diamond of her engagement ring. “(Affleck) he handed me a ring and told me it’s a green diamond. Green is my favorite color and it is also my lucky color.”

“Obviously now it will be my lucky color forever. It means a lot that someone thinks of you, loves you and sees you. It was the most perfect moment I could live, I feel very lucky. It’s not often you get a second chance at true love,” she added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in a recent file image. FILIPPO MONTEFORTE / AFP

The love story of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez dates back to 2002, after the filming of the movie Gigli. At the time, the singer was separating from her second husband, dancer Cris Judd.

The couple lived an intense two-year romance that, after postponing their wedding commitment, ended up leaving the relationship in 2004. In 2021, after Ben Affleck had a quick romance with actress Ana de Armas and Jennifer López canceled their plans wedding, the couple met again on hidden dates and trips.