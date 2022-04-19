Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit a house under construction and she wears expensive outfits | Famous
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in an exhaustive search for the house in which they will live after their recent wedding engagement. This third weekend of April, JLo and her future husband were seen in a property under construction that could be chosen.
Despite going through dirt and rubble, the singer wore outfits with the elegance that characterizes her. On Saturday, April 17, she came to take a closer look at the property in a $2,200 Brunello Cucinelli cardigan.
It wasn’t just her outfit that drew attention, but also how she and Ben imagined what the residence they could choose as their love nest would look like.
On Easter Sunday they also went with real estate experts, where the interpreter of ‘On the floor’ wore another halftime garment.
She wore an asymmetrical long sweater over a basic beige blouse combined with ‘elephant foot’ jeans.
To protect himself from the intense rays of the sun in California, he wore round glasses in shades of gold and brown.
Attentive as his fiancé usually is, Ben opened the doors of the Land Rover van in which they moved to meet with those in charge of the work.
Ben Affleck wore his trademark casual style, wearing a dark blue shirt, beige pants and black dress shoes.
After spending time with the real estate agents and seeing details of the mansion they are building, the famous couple returned to their car where the protagonist of ‘Marry me’ continued to taste the drink she had in hand.
JLo and Ben Affleck search for the ideal home for their children
In recent days they have visited at least three mansions in Los Angeles, after the purchase of the residence valued at more than 50 thousand dollars that they had in deal fell.
Beverly Hills, Bel Air and Holmy Hills are some of the areas where they have been seen so far this month. One of the properties they went to was one of 43 million in which they could be neighbors of Kylie Jenner.
The mansion they choose will have to be in accordance with the life that the ‘Armageddon’ actor and the singer will have, since they will live in it with the twins, Emme and Max, who Jennifer Lopez had during her marriage to Marc Anthony 14 years ago; and the three children Affleck had with fellow actress Jennifer Garner: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.
Jennifer López and Ben Affleck have been in the eye of the hurricane for a year when it became known that they were resuming the relationship they had two decades ago. Now, the couple of actors are repeating the love story that they lived in the early 2000s. Their fans are hoping that their wedding plans will come to fruition this time.
“It took me totally by surprise and I just looked into his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying to wrap my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening again I was literally speechless and he was like, ‘Is that a yes? ?’ I said, ‘Yes, of course, that’s a yes,'” the singer shared about the day she received Affleck’s second marriage proposal.