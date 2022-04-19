Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck cancel the purchase of their mansion

This couple who lives their relationship 2.0 have wanted to live their love as an idyll, watering hearts throughout Hollywood and it is no secret to anyone that having had a second chance in almost 20 years later made them relive their entire romance in the best way.

Do you remember that both were planning to buy his millionaire mansion that reached 55 million dollars? Well, the truth is that now they will have to find another home to celebrate their engagement, Well, the business they had with the luxurious house has fallen.

Everything indicates that the couple would have decided to withdraw the offer presented at the beginning, although the details of their reason are unknown. The TMZ portal assured that the decision made could be due to something that they disliked about the property.but for now it is a mystery if it would be some aspect of the house itself, the seller or the owner of the place.

For now, the press has revealed that they have been caught looking at some properties of more than 72 million dollars for the same sector of the first mansion.

And it is that now, it seems that this love lives its best moments, because we have even seen how the Bronx diva wears a diamond ring, which many associated so it could be an engagement ring that has a 9 carat green diamond.

The photos were taken by paparazzi while the celebrity was on the street while traveling from store to store because he was living a pleasant moment with his daughter Emme.

Watch the full video of the news here: