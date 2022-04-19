Jennifer Aniston’s affectionate farewell to James Michael Tyler, Gunther in Friends

“friends It wouldn’t have been the same without you,” Jennifer Aniston said on her Instagram account after the death of James Michael Tyler, an actor who played Gunther.

Mexico City, October 24 (SinEmbargo).- The American comedy star friends, Jennifer AnistonSended a emotional message about the recent death of the actor James Michael Tylerwho gave life to the character Gunther in that series.

On her Instagram account, the actress and now star of the show The Morning Show Jennifer Aniston published a video accompanied by a message addressed to James Michael Tyler.

“friends It wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thank you for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much,” Aniston wrote.

Along with this message, Aniston included the fragment of a chapter of the comedy in which both worked.

The scene is from the last season, at which point Rachel [personaje de Aniston] He is preparing his farewell since he is going to move to Paris for work reasons.

The whole group of friends is at the Cental Perk cafe, a regular meeting place between them, and Gunther is right there [el personaje de Michael Tyler]who throughout the entire series proved to be secretly in love with Rachel.

The excerpt in question shows the exact moment when Gunther finally confesses his love to Rachel, hoping that this will somehow “change Rachel’s plans” to move to Europe; however, this is rejected by Rachel, who tells him that she loves him too but “not in the same way”.

“Whenever I’m in a coffee shop having coffee, or seeing a man whose hair is brighter than the sun, I’ll be thinking of you,” Rachel replies to Gunther.

James Michael Tyler, a victim of prostate cancer diagnosed since 2018, was last seen publicly during the production of the reunion of friendsat which point he was not physically present but spoke briefly with the rest of the cast via digital link.