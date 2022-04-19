Jennifer Aniston narrates her nightmare: she suffers from a sleep disorder

The actress Jennifer Anistonremembered for her role in the series “friends“, revealed that he has suffered from insomnia for decades, and has even had to deal with sleepwalking and anxiety.

At 53 years old, he revealed that since he was 30 he has fought against this condition, according to the interview he offered to the magazine People.

“When we’re young we think we’re invincible and you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation until your birthday,” Aniston said.

In turn, he shared that at first he accepted it, but over time he realized that this condition affected his daily activities, such as work, his cognitive functions, and even his physical appearance.

But even knowing these problems, he decided not to treat himself and continue on a regular basis, until the condition really became a struggle.

“It became something that I was really struggling with. It used to be the last thing on the list, but I couldn’t really go on,” the star said.

Insomnia a global problem

The World Health Organization ensures that 40% of the world population suffers from some type of sleep disorder, 10% of the world population suffers from insomnia, one of the 88 types recognized by the WHO.

The causes of sleep disorders are very diverse: physical, metabolic, cardiovascular, genetic, gynecological, respiratory, gastrointestinal disorders, as well as psychological: stress, depression and anxiety.

In the United States, the country of origin of the actress Jennifer Aniston, 8.7 million people take medication to sleep, according to the Center for Disease Prevention of the United States.

Consumption is higher after the age of 50, as is the case with Aniston, mainly among women and white people. Older adults are the most predisposed to use medication. 8% of those over 80 years of age and 5.7% of those over 70 use drugs regularly, compared to 2% of young people.

One of the natural ways to deal with this condition is, as Jenifer Aniston shared, physical activity and good nutrition, however many times sleep disturbance does not allow it.

“You really can’t meet the three pillars of health, which are diet, exercise and sleep, because you can’t exercise and you can’t eat well if you haven’t slept well because your biological clock is completely messed up,” he said.

