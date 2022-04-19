Jason Momoa will be the protagonist of the Minecraft movie

Jason Momoa is ready to star Warner Bros. live action movie of Minecraft.

Momoa is the star of hits like Aquaman, Dune, and the Apple TV+ series See.

The actor has a number of high-profile projects coming up, including adapting Netflix from slumberland, the western The Last Manhunt and its highly-anticipated DCEU sequel Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom, set for release in March 2023.

Momoa also recently signed on to play the villain in Fast & Furious 10.

It has now been announced (via THR) that Momoa will lead the film Minecraft which has been a long time in development and is currently scheduled to be led by Jared Hess.

No details about the character were given. Momoa or how it would be portrayed in Minecraft (live-action or animated).

Apart from Momoa Y Hess, no other announcements were made about the cast or crew, and it is still unknown what creative direction the film will take to bring the blocky-style game to life on the big screen.

The movie of Minecraft has been in development since 2014 with numerous creatives coming in and out of the mix. Initially, it was being produced by the producer of lego Movie Roy Lee with Shawn Levy from The Adam Project on board to steer.

Levy eventually dropped out, as he wasn’t sure how to bring Minecraft in live-action form, but Lee has stayed on board the project continuously.