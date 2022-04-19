Jason Momoa will be in the cast of the live action signed Warner Bros. Minecraft

A busy period for Jason Momoa who, after seeing him in If it’s and in Duneswill be one of the protagonists of the live-action Minecraftcentered on the best-selling PC video game ever

For Jason Momoathe Khal Drogo de Game of thrones, is a period full of work commitments. The actor originally from the Hawaiian Islands, in fact, we saw him as the narrator of the documentary focused on Duke “The Big Kahuna” Kahanamoku, Olympic champion considered the inventor of surfing, and more. Jason Momoa is the protagonist of the tv series If it’s broadcast on Apple TV (also visible on Sky Q and via the app on Now Smart Stick), and is also present in the film Dunes a few months ago released in the cinema. Coming soon, we will see it in Slumberland on Netflix, in The Last Manhuntin The Lost Kingdom and, in 2023, in the tenth chapter of Fast & Furiouswhere he will be the main antagonist of Dominic Toretto, still played by Vin Diesel. In short, a busy period that does not end here, since Jason Momoa will also be in the cast of Minecraftlive action signed by Warner Bros.

Plot and release date of Minecraft deepening



Fast and Furious 10, the words of Jason Momoa on the film Inspired by the PC video game of the same name, the only plot details concern Ender Dragon, antagonist of the live-action, which is turning the surrounding world upside down: a young girl and her group of allies will try to stop him. The film has been in the works since 2019 and, in fact, was expected in cinemas on March 4th. Some differences with the director Peter Sollett, however, they led not only to the postponement of the film to a later date but also to a change of the director himself, with the film now in the hands of Jared Hess. As producers, however, we will see Mary Parent and Rory Lee after the great success of Dunes. It is not yet clear what the role of Jason Momoa will be, but the only certainty is that Minecraft it will add to the many works already done and planned for the actor.

The great success of Minecraft among gamers deepening



Jason Momoa will make a TV series on the colonization of Hawaii Minecraft has been on the market for over 10 years, having been released for PC in November 2011. It is an open world video game, that is, where you can explore the surrounding world without limits, created by the Swedish programmer Markus Persson. Players have the ability to do several things in Minecraft, like building buildings by looking for the most useful materials in this regard. In addition to this, however, they can also battle with their virtual enemies, but also team up to defeat a more powerful enemy. There are three main game modes. The first is Survival and, as the name indicates, players must hold out as long as possible in the game and try to beat the antagonist Ender Dragon. The second way is Creative, the easier one because the player is immune to attacks and can even fly, having access to unlimited resources. Finally, we have the Spectator where the player can even cross the blocks present. The numbers underline the enormous success of Minecraft, since it boasts over 238 million copies sold, making it the best-selling video game in history. With these premises and a certain Jason Momoa present, it is easy to assume that the next live-action will also be a great event.

