Jason Momoa to star in Minecraft film

Aquaman star Jason Momoais in talks to star in a live-action movie of Minecraft. Jared Hess, who previously directed Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre, will direct.

The news came from The Hollywood Reporter, which claims that Warner Bros. is in “final negotiations” with Momoa on paper. It is not yet known who he will play Momoa in the film, although there are not many named characters in the videogame of construction. The generic main player is known as Steve and Alex, depending on which skin or gender is used.

The report also indicates that Warner Bros. is looking to convert the film from Minecraft in a franchise if the first film manages to be successful. Recently, the Sonic the Hedgehog movie franchise proved that a video game movie series can work, with two box office hits.

The popular videogame Minecraft was released in 2011 and became a worldwide phenomenon. Its success led Microsoft to acquire video game developer Mojang for $2.5 billion.

The development of the film based on Minecraft started about a decade ago. Shawn Levy (A Night at the Museum) and Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philly) came to head the project, but both backed out.

As of 2016, the film was in its script stage. Since then, it’s had multiple release dates come and go, directors drop out, and at one point Steve Carell was mentioned as a possible lead. Most recently, the film was going to be directed by Peter Sollett of Raising Victor Vargas, with a release date of March 4, 2022.