Jason Momoa to star in live-action Minecraft movie

After ruling the seven seas and battling on alien dunes, it’s time to… build with blocks? According to latest reports, Jason Momoa (Aquaman, dunes) will give life to the protagonist of the upcoming film adaptation of Minecraft, the famous construction and adventure video game. This is certainly good news for fans of the brand, especially for those who have been waiting for a film version for ten years. But being a live actionwill he be able to live up to the colorful, quadratic allure of the original material?

For now, The Hollywood Reporter assures that Jason Momoa is indeed holding final talks with Warner Bros. Pictures to take on the lead role in the film project Minecraft. It remains to be seen if the Hawaiian actor will bring to life an entirely new character or the famed Steve, who went from a simple default avatar to an icon of the original video games.

Years ago, filmmaker Shawn Levy —who in 2021 presented FreeGuy to the world—was settled in the director’s chair of the contemplated film adaptation. However, in late 2014 we learned that Levy had left the project, as had screenwriters Kieran and Michele Mulroney. Later, the names of Rob McElhenney and Jason Fuchs sounded like director and screenwriter of Minecraftrespectively, but this duo did not persist in their mission either.

By mid-2019, Warner boasted filmmaker Peter Sollett as the person in charge of giving direction to the film, from a script conceived by Allison Schroeder (Frozen II). And although there is currently no clarity on whether this same writer is still involved, in fact there is already another director signed by the studio. Is about Jared Hesswho previously headlined comedic films like free nacho Y napoleon dynamite.

According to the note The Hollywood Reporterthe production will be carried out by Mary Parent (dunes) and Roy Lee. Additionally, Jill Messick will receive a posthumous producer credit, as she was one of the minds behind the film. Minecraft before his death in 2018. On behalf of Mojang Studios — developer of the video game saga in question — Lydia Winter and Vu Bui will also have a presence in the production area.

the first title Minecraft was released in 2011. Today it is recognized as the largest best seller of the history of videogames, with its more than 200 million sales around the globe.

Prior to Minecraftwe will see Jason Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 film about DC’s maritime superhero. In early 2022, it was reported that Momoa would be a participant in the tenth installment of Fast and furiousalongside Vin Diesel.