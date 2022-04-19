Jada Pinkett Smith returns with her ‘Red Table Talk’ podcast

The Jada Pinkett Smith interview podcast will premiere this week fifth season. Red Table Talk He advanced a little of the content that can be seen soon, among what is expected to be the space where Will Smith’s wife talks about the slap to comedian Chris Rock after the joke about his alopecia at the last Oscars.

The Facebook Watch show will premiere this Wednesday, April 20 where the also actress will be accompanied by her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. This will also be an opportunity to appear in an episode of Jaden and Trey Smith.

The guests round out the eight-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monae, Kim Basinger (in his first interview in over a decade) alongside Ireland Baldwin. They add up Rachel DeLoache Williams (author of the story on which it was based Inventing Annafrom Netflix), the parents of Miss USA Cheslie Kryst and the victims of Simon Levievthe character of the documentary The Tinder scammer.

How was the Jada Pinkett podcast?

In its entirety, the project that began on May 7, 2018 has 100 episodes over four seasons, where the producer has talked with personalities such as Sandra Bullock, Snoop Dog, Salma Hayek, Alicia Keys, Demi Moore or Keanu Reeves. In addition to being 2021 Daytime Emmy Award Winnerhas been seen by over a billion people Worldwide.

Although it has not been mentioned if the subject that has brought serious consequences to the career of the protagonist of Looking for happinesssuch as his resignation as a member of the Academy, in addition to the organization’s veto for its events for ten years, will be the Public return of Pinkett Smith after a brief post on Instagram after the incident: “This is a season of healing and I’m here for it.”